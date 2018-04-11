Another White House National Security Council official resigned Wednesday, the third person to leave since new national security adviser John Bolton took over Monday.

Deputy national security adviser for strategy Nadia Schadlow announced her resignation. She follows the departures of Tom Bossert, the president’s former homeland security adviser, and Michael Anton, who was spokesman for the NSC.

“The administration thanks Dr. Schadlow for her service and leadership in crafting the president’s ‘America First’ national security strategy,” said White House spokesman Raj Shah in a statement. “The strategy has set a strong foundation going forward for protecting the homeland, promoting American prosperity, preserving peace through strength and advancing American influence. We wish Nadia and her family the best.”

Mr. Bolton took over the post Monday from H.R. McMaster, a three-star Army general who was pushed out by the president after just over a year in the job.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul called Ms. Schadlow “a serious, strategic thinker, exactly the kind of person we need at the NSC right now.”

“Disappointing Bolton doesn’t understand that,” he said on Twitter.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.