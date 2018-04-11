LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The governing board of each Michigan public university would be required to receive written notice of any incident of possible sexual misconduct under a budget bill advancing in the state Legislature.

The provision, which was approved unanimously by a Senate panel Wednesday, is the latest response to the Larry Nassar abuse scandal at Michigan State University.

Supporters such as Sen. Curtis Hertel Jr. say university trustees and presidents should not be able to plead “willful ignorance” and should have “actual information” about sexual assault cases.

The Senate’s higher education budget subcommittee also voted to boost operations funding for Michigan’s 15 universities by 3 percent instead of the 2 percent proposed by the governor. The extra $14 million would go to campus safety, sexual assault prevention and student mental health programs.

