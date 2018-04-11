California will deploy National Guard troops to the border, Gov. Jerry Brown said Wednesday, in what amounts to a giant win for the Trump administration.

But Mr. Brown said he doesn’t want to see the troops used to build President Trump’s border wall or take part in immigration enforcement.

“There is no massive wave of migrants pouring into California,” Mr. Brown said in a letter to the Trump administration.

With the agreement of Mr. Brown, a Democrat, all four of the states that make up the southwestern border with Mexico have signed off on deploying guard troops.

California will deploy an additional 400 troops “statewide” to assist Homeland Security. They will join 250 guard troops already assigned to work on homeland security missions — 55 of whom are deployed to the border.

It’s not clear where the 400 new troops will end up, though, and Mr. Brown also said they will be limited in what they can actually do. He said he expects them to focus on helping disrupt cartel operations and attempts to smuggle drugs, people and firearms into the U.S.

“Combating these criminal threats are priorities for all Americans — Republicans and Democrats,” he said. “That’s why the state an the guard have long supported this important work and agreed to similar targeted assistance in 2006 under President Bush and in 2010 under President Obama.

“But let’s be crystal clear on the scope of this mission,” he said. “This will not be a mission to build a new wall. It will not be a mission to round up women and children or detail people escaping violence and seeking a better life.”

Troops have already deployed in the other three states, where Republican governors were less worried about being seen cooperating with Mr. Trump.

In California, though, Mr. Brown’s decision is likely to spark a backlash from an activist immigrant-rights community that has demanded across-the-board resistance to Mr. Trump.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.