The Durango Herald, April 11, on fuel efficiency:

The Environmental Protection Agency, under its embattled administrator Scott Pruitt, announced last week that it will roll back Obama-era emissions standards for cars and light trucks. Those vehicles will no longer be required to average more than 50 miles per gallon by 2025.

That is a double loss for Americans who want to use less fuel, save money and cause less pollution. The move is a nod to the Trump base, to the petroleum industry and to automakers who feared that the costs of such improvements might slow sales of new vehicles.

One reason such a change is possible is that gas is still fairly cheap. After the 1973 energy crisis, manufacturers responded quickly to the need for fuel economy by making vehicles that were, for the most part, smaller, less peppy and arguably less safe because of weight savings. Now that fuel prices seem to have stabilized, demand for efficient cars has stalled.

That demand does exist, though, and many consumers might buy more fuel-efficient cars if fuel savings were available in the models they like to drive. Right now, that’s often not the case, and Pruitt has now pushed such availability further into the future.

The president has loudly espoused the easing of federal regulations that he and his supporters believe hamper the economy, but good reasons exist for the higher standards.

Along with the easing of mileage standards comes an increase in emissions. Simply put, more fuel equals more pollution. According to the EPA in 2015, the transportation sector was responsible for 27 percent of U.S. emissions of greenhouse gases. That’s a problem.

California, with a high number of drivers in coastal cities, is threatening to sue the EPA for the right to continue requiring stricter emissions standards for vehicles there. Approximately 35 percent of the nation’s new auto sales are in California and states that follow its standards. Smog is less noticeable in rural areas, but vehicular emissions are still harmful.

The world’s oil reserves, however large, are finite, and conservation, while potentially reducing the income of petroleum producers over the short term, also lengthens the availability of domestic resources. That’s a complex equation that deserves careful consideration, because need for imported oil is a national security issue in the case of a trade war or a shooting war, neither of which seems unlikely right now.

And whether they’ll trade cars just to achieve it, consumers do appreciate fuel savings. Long after the purchase price has been negotiated, every trip to the gas station is a reminder of the true cost of owning a vehicle, especially in rural areas where residents travel long distances. At some fuel price point, demand for fuel-efficient cars will skyrocket and the market for gas-guzzlers will shrivel.

Not everyone wants to drive a Prius, although there are a lot on the road. But innovation is part of the American character, and over time, with some incentives, auto manufacturers will design vehicles that get better mileage while being comfortable, safe and fun to drive.

It is disappointing, although not surprising, that the Trump administration has taken such a short-sighted view. Drivers, however, can vote with their wallets - for cars that are good for drivers and the environment. The market still can accomplish what the EPA will not.

Editorial: https://bit.ly/2GQxZcz

___

Greeley Tribune, April 10, on race lessons from an art teacher:

Things have been a little tense lately in our country.

Questions of race, gender and sexuality many thought were put to rest long ago have reappeared, and the resulting controversies have been enough to make even the steadiest observers’ heads spin.

That’s why we appreciate the approach (Ault) Highland High School art teacher Kevin O’Brien took with a recent project he had his students complete. Rather than push the old cliché that everyone is the same regardless of skin color, O’Brien instructed his students to emphasize racial differences in the pieces they created, sometimes in an exaggerated manner.

But, rather than use those differences to create division - as the social media/24-hour news cycle culture seems to promote - he encouraged his students to use the illustration of those differences to create unity by acknowledging people are, in fact, different, and that that’s OK.

“We wanted to respect the notion that everyone is different,” O’Brien told The Tribune, “and respect and point out those differences.”

We like that idea, especially in a world where those differences are increasingly used to create fear and isolation.

Kudos to O’Brien for prompting his students to think a little differently about a very important topic. We think that sort of mindset can go a long way toward easing the tensions currently present in our society.

We also encourage Weld residents to visit the lobby of Weld Schools Credit Union in Greeley before April 20 to see the project on display.

Editorial: https://bit.ly/2EDtnAE

___

The (Colorado Springs) Gazette, April 6, on Colorado getting an ‘F’ for free speech:

Here’s a disturbing wakeup call: Colorado gets a big fat “F” for free speech.

Our recent “F” grade comes from the Institute for Free Speech, which defends individuals from establishment attacks on their liberties. It deemed the state’s campaign finance laws so top-down and authoritarian our 12 percent score put us above only Alaska, West Virginia, and Kentucky. Five states score 100 percent; an additional six have “A” grades, scoring 94 percent or higher.

“The Supreme Court has long recognized that political speech strikes at the core of the First Amendment, yet today the court gives less protection to that core political speech than it does to topless dancing, flag burning, or tobacco advertisements,” wrote law professor and author Bradley A. Smith, a Harvard Law School graduate and accomplished lawyer who chairs the institute.

Colorado’s oppressive tangle of campaign finance regulations strikes fear among those interested in funding, organizing, or otherwise participating in the process. Doing so can lead to kangaroo court battles and fines most working people cannot afford.

The regulations are so convoluted the secretary of state’s “Colorado Campaign and Political Finance Manual” spends 146 pages trying to simplify them for the public.

As explained in Reason magazine last year, a discredited and failed former political candidate describes Colorado campaign rules as his tool for waging “political guerrilla legal warfare” against opponents.

He tried to extort $10,000 from the Colorado Republican Party, promising to drop a petty campaign finance case in return.

The complainant brought a case against the El Paso County Republican Party and sought more than $30,000 in fines because of five technical errors found among more than 50,000 cells in a spreadsheet of contributions. One mistake involved leaving the “occupation” field blank after identifying a donor’s employer as the Monument Police Department. Other errors involved even less significant details, making the party’s error percentage less than 0.01 percent.

Seldom do Colorado campaign finance fines involve allegations of substantive and nefarious efforts to hide or misrepresent large contributions. They typically involve small money clerical errors resolved in other states with polite phone calls.

The latest abuse of our courts and campaign laws involved unfounded complaints against Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams, who briefly became the subject of a grand jury investigation. The amateur litigator claimed Williams failed to collect a fine against Alliance for a Safe and Independent Woodmen Hills Political Committee, which wasn’t remotely true. As Williams documented, he tried to collect but the group was disbanded and broke.

Most grassroots political participants don’t have the expertise and resources of Williams, and simply get bullied and fined out of supporting causes or candidates they support.

The Supreme Court says the First Amendment protects campaign contributions by unions, corporations and individuals, but Colorado law treats them as veritable crimes if someone forgets to dot an “i” or cross a “t.” In doing so, it paves the way for bullies to undermine conventional political process and abuse the courts for expedient gain.

Let’s fix Colorado’s broken campaign laws. In doing so, we will restore free speech to hard-working individuals who lack time and money to defend themselves against “political guerrilla legal warfare” waged to infringe on their right to participate in the democratic process.

Editorial: https://bit.ly/2HwQZdi

___

The Denver Post, April 6, pleading for its hedge-fund owner to rethink business strategy:

At The Denver Post, more than two dozen reporters, editors, photographers, videographers, page designers, digital producers and opinion staff had walked out the door by April 9. Our marching orders are to cut a full 30 by the start of July.

These heartbreaking instructions raise the question: Does this cut, which follows so many in recent years that our ranks have shriveled from more than 250 to fewer than 100 today, represent the beginning of the end for the Voice of the Rocky Mountain Empire?

The cuts, backed by our owner, the New York City hedge fund Alden Global Capital, also are a mystery, if you look at them from the point of view of those of us intent on running a serious news operation befitting the city that bears our name. Media experts locally and nationally question why our future looks so bleak, as many newspapers still enjoy double-digit profits and our management reported solid profits as recently as last year.

We call for action. Consider this editorial and this Sunday’s Perspective offerings a plea to Alden - owner of Digital First Media, one of the largest newspaper chains in the country - to rethink its business strategy across all its newspaper holdings. Consider this also a signal to our community and civic leaders that they ought to demand better. Denver deserves a newspaper owner who supports its newsroom. If Alden isn’t willing to do good journalism here, it should sell The Post to owners who will.

A flagship local newspaper like The Post plays a critically important role in its city and state: It provides a public record of the good and the bad, serves as a watchdog against public and private corruption, offers a free marketplace of ideas and stands as a lighthouse reflective and protective of - and accountable to - a community’s values and goals. A news organization like ours ought to be seen, especially by our owner, as a necessary public institution vital to the very maintenance of our grand democratic experiment.

Yes, for years now, large media chains have struggled to responsibly downsize newsrooms. But some have done so less responsibly than others.

Here in Colorado, Alden has embarked on a cynical strategy of constantly reducing the amount and quality of its offerings, while steadily increasing its subscription rates. In doing so, the hedge fund managers - often tellingly referred to as “vulture capitalists” - have hidden behind a narrative that adequately staffed newsrooms and newspapers can no longer survive in the digital marketplace. Try to square that with a recent lawsuit filed by one of Digital First Media’s minority shareholders that claims Alden has pumped hundreds of millions of dollars of its newspaper profits into shaky investments completely unrelated to the business of gathering news.

Coloradans feel the insanity of it in their bones. And what a sad history.

In 2009, the large chain that owned the Rocky Mountain News closed that storied paper’s doors. In 2010, Alden bought the chain of papers that features The Denver Post. The hedge fund gained a talented team of journalists reporting from all over the state, the nation and some of the biggest hotspots in the world, a winner of numerous Pulitzer Prizes, including newsroom-wide awards for its coverage of the massacres at Columbine and, more recently, a theater in Aurora.

Since Alden took control, the decline of local news has been as obvious as it’s been precipitous. The editor who oversaw coverage of the Aurora theater shooting, Gregory L. Moore, decamped in 2016, unable to endure the new fund’s directives any longer.

This year began with The Post recovering from more bloodshed as it packed up to leave its namesake city, its journalists clinging to the hope that a newly launched initiative to charge for online content would improve its fortunes. Before journalists were even in their new headquarters, our publisher and former editorial board member, Mac Tully, resigned.

Still more reductions came, and they did so as fast and as chilling as a high-desert storm.

The cuts come despite constant adaptation and innovation within our organization that grew our online reach exponentially.

This in a city that has seen more than 100,000 newcomers since Alden took control, and in a country where other cities Denver’s size and smaller enjoy larger newsrooms and papers. (The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s newsroom, for example, has upward of 170 managers and staff.)

This in a state and region thrumming with energy and enthusiasm for its future.

This in a market filled with hyper-educated citizens ready and able to afford great journalism should it be offered them.

The inevitable result is that the reduction in quality leads to a reduction of trust. So when errant politicians and public figures push back against even the most credible of reports, they find a fertile environment for doubt.

Yes, other media chains and operations haven’t been spared the same market realities Alden faces. The transition from print to digital publication is a challenging one.

Another factor: Critics on both sides of America’s ever-widening political divide heap blame for the loss of readership on claims - too many of them credible - that newsrooms have lost sight of their responsibility to be truly objective. Such criticisms help fuel spectacularly successful social media companies, which also reap profits from links to traditional newsroom offerings.

Another regrettable result of the fracturing of newsrooms has been the rush by political interests to lavish investments in echo-chamber outlets that merely seek to report from biased perspectives, leaving the hollowed-out shells of newsrooms loyal to traditional journalistic values to find their voice in the maelstrom.

Still we take the moment to acknowledge fundamental truths. When newsroom owners view profits as the only goal, quality, reliability and accountability suffer. Their very mission is compromised. The course correction that needs to come for the benefit of communities across the land depends on owners committed to serving their readers and viewers and users.

We get it that things change. We get it that our feelings are raw and no doubt color our judgment. But we’ve been quiet too long.

We believe without question that if community leaders and our readers care about our mission, and what our newsroom ought to be instead of this shadow of what it once was, it’s time for their voices to be heard.

The smart money is that in a few years The Denver Post will be rotting bones. And a major city in an important political region will find itself without a newspaper.

It’s time for those Coloradans who care most about their civic future to get involved and see to it that Denver gets the newsroom it deserves.

Editorial: https://dpo.st/2qdgqbw

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.