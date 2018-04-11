ATLANTA (AP) - Two news outlets have filed a complaint with the Georgia attorney general alleging open records violations by Atlanta city officials.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that it, along with WSB-TV, filed the complaint Wednesday with Attorney General Chris Carr. It alleges “a culture of political interference” surrounding open records requests at City Hall.

The newspaper reports that the complaint gives 10 examples of alleged violations of the Georgia Open Records Act and “a pervasive culture of non-compliance” dating to July 2016.

The complaint seeks mediation to create enforcement measures to ensure compliance and the appointment of an independent public records officer.

The complaint says city officials have “interfered with, caused delay in or intentionally obstructed” the release of records, particularly when city officials felt the information was “politically embarrassing or inconvenient.”

