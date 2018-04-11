COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A Democratic lawmaker isn’t happy a House panel has ended its meeting without discussing a bill that would bank owning military-style assault weapons in South Carolina.

Rep. Wendy Brawley said it is unfortunate Republicans pushed her bill to the end of Wednesday’s subcommittee agenda, started the meeting late, then ran out of time to discuss the proposal.

The Democrat from Hopkins says her bill would ban possessing or manufacturing assault weapons with high capacity magazines as well as attachments that allow rounds to be fired faster like bump stocks.

Brawley says South Carolina shouldn’t wait for a gun tragedy before having the common sense to do what is in the best interest of its people.

The bill is unlikely to pass because it missed a key deadline Tuesday.

