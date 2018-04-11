DOVER, Del. (AP) - Democratic lawmakers are continuing to push for stricter gun regulations in Delaware, proposing a ban on high-capacity magazines.
A bill to be introduced Thursday criminalizes the manufacture, sale, transfer, purchase, receipt or unlawful possession of magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.
As with other recent gun-control proposals, exemptions would be allowed for both active and retired police officers.
The bill does not call for the confiscation of large-capacity magazines already lawfully owned by Delawareans, but it does prohibit their possession in public places - areas to which the public or a “substantial group of persons” has access.
Shooting ranges could rent high-capacity magazines to customers for on-premise use.
Violation of the ban would be a misdemeanor for a first offense and a felony for a subsequent offense.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.