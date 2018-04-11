House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes on Tuesday threatened to impeach FBI Director Christopher Wray and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein if they fail to turn over documents that the FBI used to launch its probe of the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia

Mr. Nunes, California Republican, also appeared to issue a deadline of Wednesday evening, warning: “It will get really complicated after that.”

“We’re not going to just hold in contempt. We will have a plan to hold in contempt and impeach,” Mr. Nunes said an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham.

When asked if he would impeach Mr. Rosenstein, the congressman replied, “We are not messing around here.”

Mr. Nunes said he thought impeachment would be unlikely, however, because he expects the documents will be turned over.

The House Intelligence Committee has sought to obtain a two-page document based on reports that Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos told an Australian diplomat that Russia had compromising information on Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. A subpoena was issued for an unredacted version of the document after ongoing requests since last summer were ignored.

