President Trump called House Speaker Paul D. Ryan a “good man” Wednesday after hearing that the longtime congressman plans on stepping down at the end of his term.

“Speaker Paul Ryan is a truly good man, and while he will not be seeking re-election, he will leave a legacy of achievement that nobody can question. We are with you Paul!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

Reports flooded in Wednesday morning that Mr. Ryan, Wisconsin Republican, was planning on retiring at the end of his term. Mr. Ryan confirmed the news in a statement saying he will remain in Congress until his term expires in January.

