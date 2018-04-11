President Trump signed a new law Wednesday to crack down on online sex trafficking by removing legal protections for website owners.

He said the fight to get the legislation through Congress, although it ultimately passed with overwhelming bipartisan support, was harder than it should have been.

“This was a tough one. It shouldn’t have been tough,” Mr. Trump said. “I guess people have reasons [to oppose the legislation], but I personally don’t understand those reasons.”

Critics of the law, including the American Civil Liberties Union, say it tramples on free-speech rights in cyberspace and forces sex workers off the internet and onto street corners.

The president was joined at a White House signing ceremony by lawmakers and victims of online sex trafficking.

“I’m signing this bill in your honor,” Mr. Trump said to the victims and their family members. “You have endured what no person on earth should have to endure.”

The Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act (FOSTA) goes after sex traffickers and pimps by making the owners of websites where they advertise liable for the criminal activity.

It carves out an exemption in the Communications Decency Act, which previously shielded website owners from liability for user-generated content.

The measure gained momentum with rising political opposition to the infamous Backpage.com website, a classified ad site linked to prostitution and sex trafficking, including underage prostitution.

While it focuses on the sex trade, the removal of liability protection for website owners has broader implications for the internet. It is a first step toward making the owners of websites and social media platforms liable for the content posted by customers or users.

Penny Nancy, president of the evangelical activist group Concerned Women for America, hailed the new law for finally closing loopholes that allowed websites to facilitate and profit from sex trafficking.

“This is a huge victory for all the victims who have been impacted by the compliance, negligence, and intentional exploitation by websites like backpage.com that allowed them to be sold and repeatedly raped,” she said.

.@POTUSTrump at Signing of #FOSTA#SESTA bill: We are going to do everything in our power to make sure traffickers are brought to a swift and firm justice…When we work together, we can bring safety and hope to every community across the country. #EndTraffickingpic.twitter.com/9BFlBTxZhp — Department of State (@StateDept) April 11, 2018

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.