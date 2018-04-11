President Trump on Wednesday pushed back against a story that he said falsely mischaracterized a speech he gave during the presidential campaign.

“The Failing New York Times wrote another phony story. It was political pundit Doug Schoen, not a Ukrainian businessman, who asked me to do a short speech by phone (Skype), hosted by Doug, in Ukraine. I was very positive about Ukraine-another negative to the Fake Russia C story!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

The story describes a $150,000 payment made from the Ukrainian group to then-candidate Donald Trump. Mr. Trump did not know of the negotiated payment, according to the report, but longtime attorney Michael Cohen negotiated the deal with Democratic strategist Doug Schoen, who had approached Mr. Trump about the opportunity to speak.

The payment has become of interest to special counsel Robert Mueller as he continues his investigation into claims of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Mr. Cohen could also face a criminal investigation after Mr. Mueller made a referral to investigate him to federal prosecutors in New York.

