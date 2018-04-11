President Trump warned Russia Wednesday that missiles are heading to Syria after the country vowed to shoot them all down.
“Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart!’ You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!” Mr. Trumptweeted.
His tweet was in response to the Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin who said late Tuesday that any U.S. missiles in Syria will be shot down, but added that negotiations were still an option.
The U.S. has considered airstrikes against Syria in the past after other reports of chemical weapons being used on the ground by the Russian-backed Assad regime. Last spring, the U.S. launched a missile strike after vivid images of Syrian children killed or severely injured by nerve gas used to battle against rebel-held town of Khan Shaykhun.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.