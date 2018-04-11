A former National Security Council official who left the administration last year is returning as an adviser to Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Ezra Cohen-Watnick, who was senior director for intelligence at NSC, will be advising Mr. Sessions on national security issues. During his time at NSC, Mr. Cohen-Watnick oversaw covert operations.

The Justice Department declined to comment on the move, reported by multiple media outlets Wednesday morning.

Mr. Cohen-Watnik joined NSC under Michael Flynn, the president’s first national security adviser who was fired just a few weeks into the administration. He departed in August as part of a shakeup by President Trump’s new national security adviser H.R. McMaster.

Mr. McMaster resigned from the position in March and was replaced by John Bolton, a former ambassador to the United Nations in the George W. Bush administration.

During his time away from the administration, Mr. Cohen-Watnick joined Oracle’s Washington, D.C. office.

