A former National Security Council official who left the administration last year is returning as an adviser to Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Ezra Cohen-Watnick, who was senior director for intelligence at NSC, will be advising Mr. Sessions on national security issues. During his time at NSC, Mr. Cohen-Watnick oversaw covert operations.
The Justice Department declined to comment on the move, reported by multiple media outlets Wednesday morning.
Mr. Cohen-Watnik joined NSC under Michael Flynn, the president’s first national security adviser who was fired just a few weeks into the administration. He departed in August as part of a shakeup by President Trump’s new national security adviser H.R. McMaster.
Mr. McMaster resigned from the position in March and was replaced by John Bolton, a former ambassador to the United Nations in the George W. Bush administration.
During his time away from the administration, Mr. Cohen-Watnick joined Oracle’s Washington, D.C. office.
