WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - A federal agent is charged in Waukesha County with sexually assaulting three women.

Fifty-three-year-old David Scharlat is due in court Wednesday for an initial appearance on five felony sexual assault charges. Scharlat’s lawyer, Paul Bucher, says his client works in high-profile diplomatic security protection for the U.S. Department of State. Bucher says the encounters with Scharlat’s accusers were consensual.

The state department, in a statement to WTMJ-TV , says Scharlat has been on administrative leave for three years because of the case against him. Scharlat resides in Oconomowoc. Court records show one of the victims claims she was sexually assaulted at the Hilton Garden Inn in Oconomowoc.

