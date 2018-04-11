SEVERN, Md. (AP) - A U.S. Air Force investigator is accused of pulling a gun on a civilian.

Fifty-seven-year-old William Virgil Dent was arrested on charges including stalking and assault for the March 27 threat. The Capital Gazette reports the victim told Anne Arundel County Police that he pulled over to let a tailgating car pass.

Dent, who was driving the tailgating car, stopped and confronted him so the victim drove off, chased by Dent. The victim says he stopped, and Dent confronted him, pulled out a gun and said he was a federal agent. The outlet reports that police say Dent is an agent for the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

Police say Dent turned himself over to police. The outlet couldn’t reach for comment Dent or his lawyer, Greg Jimeno.

