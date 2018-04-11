ALLIANCE, Neb. (AP) - The former president of a Nebraska Panhandle seed company has been sentenced to prison for embezzling more than $800,000.

Court records say 52-year-old Bradley Hansen was given concurrent sentences of 10 to 18 years at a hearing Monday in Box Butte County Court in Alliance. He’d pleaded no contest to sole counts of theft and forgery, after prosecutors dropped other counts.

Nebraska State Patrol investigators that Hansen had deposited into his own account dozens of checks written to Prairie Sky Seeds Inc. of Hemingford, totaling nearly $803,000. He’s required to pay more than $400,000 in restitution and give up his ownership interest in Prairie Sky.

