Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley is joining in the call for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to resign.
Hawley issued a statement Wednesday night saying a special legislative committee’s report contains “shocking, substantial, and corroborated evidence of wrongdoing by Governor Greitens.”
Hawley is the state attorney general. He calls the Republican governor’s conduct “impeachable” in his judgment. But he says the people of Missouri should not be put through an impeachment “ordeal” and the governor should step down.
The investigation began in March, soon after a criminal invasion of privacy indictment accused the governor of taking a compromising photo of the woman without her permission during a sexual encounter in 2015, before he was elected.
Hawley is running for Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill’s seat.
McCaskill also issued a statement late Wednesday calling for the governor to resign.
