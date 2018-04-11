Los Angeles County law enforcement is reportedly pursuing sex-crime charges against actor Kevin Spacey.

Andrew Blankstein, a reporter for NBC News, tweeted Wednesday afternoon that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office gave the case to prosecutors last week.

BREAKING LA County prosecutors are reviewing a sex crimes case against actor Kevin Spacey, @NBCInvestigates has learned. Case was presented to prosecutors April 5th by @LASDHQ No additional details on alleged incident now under reviewed by @LADAOffice Sex Crimes Task Force. — Andrew Blankstein (@anblanx) April 11, 2018

“Case was presented to prosecutors April 5th by @LASDHQ No additional details on alleged incident,” he tweeted.

