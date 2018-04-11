Los Angeles County law enforcement is reportedly pursuing sex-crime charges against actor Kevin Spacey.
Andrew Blankstein, a reporter for NBC News, tweeted Wednesday afternoon that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office gave the case to prosecutors last week.
“Case was presented to prosecutors April 5th by @LASDHQ No additional details on alleged incident,” he tweeted.
