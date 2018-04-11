YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - The two U.S. Marine Corps Harrier jets that made an emergency landing last month have departed from the Yakima airport.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the jets took off from the Yakima Air Terminal on Monday to return to the Whidbey Island Naval Air Station.

Officials say the jets touched down in Yakima on March 30 when one of the jets had an electrical malfunction. Both had taken off from the air station in northwest Washington state.

Marine Corps officials say mechanics were brought from Yuma, Arizona, to service the jet.

