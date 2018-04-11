Rep. Mark Meadows said Wednesday that he has not considered a run for House speaker.
“At this point, there has been zero consideration to run for speaker,” the North Carolina Republican told reporters on Capitol Hill.
House Speaker Paul Ryan announced Wednesday that he will step down at the end of his term in January. Mr. Meadows, who chairs the conservative Freedom Caucus, has hinted at a possible conservative challenge to the speaker in the past.
He denied that as a serious consideration, but said he believes the next speaker will be chosen prior to the upcoming midterms.
“I think who the next speaker will be will certainly be decided before November, not in fact, but in practicality,” Mr. Meadows said.
