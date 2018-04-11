BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The mayor of Vermont’s largest city says he will not sign a City Council resolution asking that F-35 jets not be based at the Air National Guard Base at the Burlington airport.
The Burlington City Council resolution passed 9-3 last month, after voters approved a ballot item. The resolution requests that the Air Force base an aircraft quieter than the F-35 in Burlington.
Democratic Mayor Miro Weinberger said Tuesday that after a thorough review of concerns raised, he will strongly support the planned F-35 basing at the airport.
The head of the Vermont National Guard has said the decision to base the F-35 in Vermont has already been made and the resolution does not the support Guard members and their families. Vermont’s congressional delegation supports the jets’ basing in Burlington.
