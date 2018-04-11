Longtime Trump attorney Michael Cohen said Tuesday that the FBI was “respectful” of his home during the raid of his personal belongings.

“I am unhappy to have my personal residence and office raided. But I will tell you that members of the FBI that conducted the search and seizure were all extremely professional, courteous and respectful. And I thanked them at the conclusion,” Mr. Cohen told CNN.

He did say he was concerned about where this might lead and said the raid was “upsetting.”

“Do I need this in my life? No. Do I want to be involved in this? No,” Mr. Cohen said.

President Trump’s personal lawyer has become involved in the Russia investigation after special counsel Robert Mueller made a referral to federal prosecutors in New York. Mr. Cohen was the one who arranged for a payment of $130,000 to adult film actress Stormy Daniels who allegedly had an affair with Mr. Trump in 2006. The payment was made to prevent her from speaking publicly about it in the final weeks of the 2016 campaign.

