President Trump’s pick to lead the State Department will promise senators Thursday he’ll pick up their phone calls “on the first ring,” hoping to reassure Congress he will be responsive to them as well as to Mr. Trump.

Mike Pompeo, currently the CIA director, also promised to try to impose some sense of purpose within the country’s diplomatic corps after 15 months of turmoil at the State Department. Outgoing Secretary Rex Tillerson struggled to get on the same message as the White House, even as his employees at the department questioned where he was taking them.

“In a recent series of Department briefings with team members at State, they all, to a person, expressed a hope to be empowered in their roles, and to have a clear understanding of the President’s mission. That will be my first priority,” Mr. Pompeo says in excerpts of his statement he’ll deliver to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. The White House released the excerpts Wednesday night.

Mr. Pompeo will also say department staff are demoralized by the number of vacancies — issuing an implied challenge to senators to move faster to confirm ambassadors and other top nominees.

Mr. Pompeo is a former congressman who Mr. Trump tapped to lead the CIA last year.

He will draw on that experience in trying to convince reluctant Democrats to back his nomination.

Part of his pitch will be vows of responsiveness to lawmakers who want to feel they are a part of international decision-making.

“I’ll do my best to pick up your calls on the first ring, and I’ll be a regular visitor to the Capitol,” Mr. Pompeo will say. “Your counsel and support will, if I’m confirmed, be critical to my leadership of the Department of State.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.