GROTON, Conn. (AP) - The Navy submarine base in Connecticut has been locked down as authorities respond to a report of a suspicious package.
The Navy says emergency personnel responded to the situation Wednesday morning near a building on the base in Groton.
The base was closed to all but essential personnel.
The base is the primary East Coast homeport for Navy attack submarines.
