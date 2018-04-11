New Orleans residents are livid with a traffic camera’s habit of issuing speeding tickets — to parked cars.

It’s been hard to park in “The Big Easy” since 2011 for Donald Schulz and members of his family. The New Orleans resident recently went to the media with evidence of $75-$110 citations the city has sent him for speeding despite the fact that his vehicle was stationary when they were recorded.

“I’m a little disappointed that the city’s not going to rectify this problem and move the camera back towards the neutral ground,” he told Fox News for an interview published Wednesday. “I have no faith in the system to be perfectly honest with you. If I’m guilty I’ll gladly pay it, but this is getting to be a nuisance! If it were in front of the mayor’s house he’d take care of it.”

Mr. Schulz has received at least 10 tickets for violating a 35 mph speed limit along Canal Boulevard. His wife and daughter have also received citations related to their parked vehicles.

“I’ve had to take time out of my day several times and go down there and correct the situation,” he added. “It got so bad that years ago I even had a [telephone] number of a person [in the traffic violations office] so that if I called them directly I didn’t have to go down there. … This problem probably exists all throughout the city. When I went down there in 2013, an elderly gentleman was in the same situation.”

City officials told a local news station that they are working to fix the problem, Fox reported.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.