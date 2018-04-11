PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The Rhode Island General Assembly has received no reports of sexual misconduct involving lawmakers since 2008, even though a senator resigned in February after being charged with extorting a page for sex.

Larry Berman, a spokesman for Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello, said no one has lodged any sexual misconduct complaints with the General Assembly in that time.

Even so, Republican Sen. Nicholas Kettle was charged in February with extorting a page on two occasions in 2011. The 27-year-old Kettle has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty. He resigned after Senate leaders introduced a resolution to expel him.

The Joint Committee on Legislative Services is working on updating a more comprehensive sexual harassment and misconduct policy, Berman said. He said the proposed policy is still under legal review, and they hope it will be completed by the end of the month.

In the House, Mattiello asked Democratic Rep. Teresa Tanzi to create a legislative commission to review the state’s workplace laws involving sexual harassment after Tanzi came forward in October to say a higher-ranking legislator had told her sexual favors would allow her bills to go further.

The commission is expected to review state law and recent federal recommendations about workplace sexual harassment.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.