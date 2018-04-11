An overturned dump truck spilled mounds of dirt Wednesday across the eastbound lanes of New York Avenue, causing morning traffic delays in Northeast Washington.

The accident occurred in front of The Washington Times building just before New York Avenue (U.S. Route 50) stretches into Prince George’s County, Maryland. Traffic was expected to be delayed for for several hours as dirt is spread across all three lanes of Route 50.

Fire, police and paramedics were on the scene treating two people with injuries.

A witness said she saw a black car changing lanes, cutting off the dump truck. The truck swerved to avoid hitting the car and overcorrected, swerving back to the right and flipping over, she said.

The car moved to avoid hitting the dump truck and ended up driving onto a curb, said the witness. It is not clear if the car and the dump truck actually collided.

