WATERVILLE, Maine — Maine Gov. Paul LePage has criticized a bank for firing a Republican mayor who made fun of a Parkland, Florida, high school shooting survivor on Twitter.

The Republican governor confirmed Tuesday he sent a letter to Skowhegan Savings Bank, saying “your decision to discharge Nick Isgro is a mistake you will likely come to regret.”

The Morning Sentinel reports Waterville Mayor Isgro was fired from his assistant vice president job at the bank over a tweet that said “Eat it, Hogg” in reference to school shooting survivor David Hogg.

LePage said in the letter that the bank “has fallen prey to leftist hate ideology” in firing Isgro.

Former Waterville mayor Karen Heck filed a petition Monday seeking to force a recall.

Skowhegan Savings did not immediately comment on the letter.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.