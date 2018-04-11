House Speaker Paul D. Ryan said Wednesday he’ll retire from the House at the end of this year, closing out a two-decade career in Congress and igniting soul-searching in a GOP already bracing for a rough election season.

Mr. Ryan said he’ll serve out the rest of his term and vowed to be an active lame-duck speaker, pushing for spending controls and the rest of the GOP agenda.

And he rejected claims he was fleeing a sinking ship, predicting Republicans will be able to keep their majority despite the headwinds in November’s elections.

Instead, Mr. Ryan said his decision was about his family, saying he came to Congress before his first child was born and now all three children are teens.

“If I am here for one more term, my kids will only have ever known me as a weekend dad,” he said. “I just can’t let that happen. So I will be setting new priorities in my life.”

His announcement kicked off jockeying among Republicans to fill his post — a push that had already been informally under way as rumors of Mr. Ryan’s retirement swirled.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Majority Whip Steve Scalise are seen as his most likely successors.

Some lawmakers and conservative groups urged a go-slow approach on choosing the next leader, particularly since it’s not clear what position the GOP will be in after November’s elections.

“I think it’s way too early for that,” said Rep. Scott Perry, Pennsylvania Republican. “If Paul Ryan’s not going to be here and be the speaker…we’re singularly focused on making sure Nancy Pelosi isn’t the next speaker - that’s what we have to be.”

Mr. Ryan said the GOP’s electoral prospects didn’t enter his decision-making at all, and predicted Republicans will retain their majority.

He said he did consider going through this election, so as not to feed stories of GOP despair, then resigning immediately afterward — but he concluded that would have been “the normal politician thing.”

“In order to serve the people in my district honorably, I have to serve them honestly. And for me to ask them to vote to re-elect me, knowing that I wasn’t going to stay is not being honest,” he said.

Mr. Ryan has been speaker for about two and a half years, overseeing a turbulent time. He faced down conservative rebellions and secured a large tax cut, but failed to repeal Obamacare or get a deal done on immigration.

He said he considered the tax cuts and last month’s omnibus spending bill that included a massive spike in Pentagon funding — along with a big boost in domestic funding — to be his big accomplishments.

His biggest regret, he said, was failing to win changes to the country’s big social spending programs — though he said the House, under his leadership first as a committee chairman and then as speaker, had done its part, passing “the biggest entitlement reform bill ever considered in the House of Representatives.”

Mr. Ryan, the GOP’s 2012 vice presidential nominee, said he thinks he’s now done with elected politics for the immediate future — and potentially for good.

“Right now, the last thing I’m thinking about is running for something,” he said on CNN. “No plans to run for anything, and I really don’t think I’ll change my mind.”

After serving as a prominent critic of President Trump at times during the 2016 campaign, he has also become the president’s most effective ally on Capitol Hill, helping push the White House agenda.

“Speaker Paul Ryan is a truly good man, and while he will not be seeking re-election, he will leave a legacy of achievement that nobody can question. We are with you Paul!” Mr. Trump tweeted after the news broke.

Democrats said they hoped that Mr. Ryan, free from having to face voters, will now turn on Mr. Trump and sideline conservatives who have resisted efforts to strike more liberal-leaning deals.

“When you have so many intransigent people in your caucus, who say ‘It’s my way or no way,’ and your job, even though you have deep beliefs, is to get something done, it’s hard. It’s hard,” said Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer.

Though Mr. Ryan soared to national prominence after 2010 with his budget blueprints that called for deep cuts to federal spending and major reforms to entitlement programs, his relationship with conservatives has been at times uneasy since assuming the speakership.

In addition to spending concerns, some members of the House’s right flank have said he hasn’t lived up to pledges to take a more bottom-up approach in the chamber, with more input from the rank-and-file than former Speaker John A. Boehner’s top-down approach.

Adam Brandon, president of the conservative activist group FreedomWorks, praised Mr. Ryan’s work in securing the tax cut but said the next speaker “must be willing to fight for real spending cuts and a return to regular order.”

“The status quo of the Republican party is not sustainable,” Mr. Brandon said, saying the next speaker has to work with conservatives “to make the GOP the party of free markets and limited government again.”

Rep. Mark Meadows, North Carolina Republican, said he didn’t necessarily see the next speaker coming from the House Freedom Caucus, a group of about three dozen hardline conservatives that has clashed with Mr. Ryan in recent years over issues like immigration and federal spending.

“But certainly the Freedom Caucus having a voice in leadership decisions and the agenda is important,” said Mr. Meadows, the caucus’s chairman, while also cautioning that a leadership position has never been on his own “bucket list.”

Conservative members on Wednesday generally praised Mr. Ryan for his approach to the job and for helping win last year’s tax cuts, saying they would leave a more broad-based examination of his record for another time.

“While there are occasions where we have disagreements, obviously, he’s still the leader of the House here and he’s open to conversation, and we appreciate that,” Mr. Perry said.

“I fully expect for the duration of his term, he’s going to be here and lead and we’re going to obviously provide input, likely have some differences along the way [until] the end,” he said. “He’s still here leading.”

Still, Rep. Walter Jones, North Carolina Republican, said part of Mr. Ryan’s legacy will indeed be ballooning federal debt and deficits.

“The tax bill’s not paid for,” he said, noting that independent budget watchdogs have said it could add as much as $2 trillion to the national debt over 10 years.

He also said that either way, Congress wasn’t shaping up to do much for the rest of the year.

“I’m not sure we would have done much if he didn’t make the announcement today,” he said. “We haven’t done much at all.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.