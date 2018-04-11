PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) - An indicted northwest Indiana mayor has asked a federal judge to dismiss his corruption case because prosecutors viewed dozens of what should have been confidential attorney-client emails.

Portage Mayor James Snyder filed a motion Monday requesting the dismissal of his three-count indictment from 2016. He pleaded not guilty last year to bribery and tax evasion charges.

The request alleges there are at least 35 emails between Snyder and his defense attorneys that should’ve been quarantined and not viewed by prosecutors. The motion also alleges Snyder’s Fourth Amendment rights were violated when his email accounts were seized.

Snyder had previously asked for the prosecution team’s dismissal. A judge hasn’t yet ruled on whether new prosecutors should take over the case.

Snyder’s trial is set for June 4.

