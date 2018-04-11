Sen. Rand Paul blasted the FBI on Wednesday in response to an inquiry on reassigned FBI employees Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

The Kentucky Republican didn’t mince words in a tweet about the adulterous duo who were caught sending anti-Trump text messages during the FBI’s investigation into Russian meddling of the 2016 election.

Mr. Paul told his 2.34 million Twitter followers that the FBI “admits that @realDonaldTrump haters still have Top Secret security clearances which allows them to access sensitive private information!”

A carefully-worded letter dated March 30 by FBI Assistant Director Gregory Brower appeared to validate Mr. Paul’s worst fears.

“All FBI employees must maintain a Top Secret security clearance,” Mr. Brower wrote. “Because of security concerns and law enforcement sensitivities, the FBI does not reveal the specific accesses granted to particular employees.”

Mr. Strzok, who investigated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s infamous email server before his reassignment, engaged in conversations where Mr. Trump was referred to as a “menace” who needed to be stopped.

“It was the most extreme bias I’ve ever seen,” Rep. Jim Jordan, Ohio Republican and a member of the House Oversight Committee, said on CNN in January. “We knew before the text messages came out — we suspected the fix was in on the Clinton investigation. Now that Strzok-Page text messages have come on we know the fix was in … He said Trump is awful, Clinton should win 100 million to zero. It went a lot more than ‘they didn’t like Trump.’ It was animus against Trump.”

Mr. Paul’s Jan. 30 letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray cautioned that Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page should no longer have access to Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act databases.

“If they’re still FBI agents, which apparently they are, the non-answer specifically really is an answer, and says they can search our databases,” the senator told Fox News on Wednesday.

“Peter Strzok and Lisa Page are enemies of President Trump. They were spending time at work trying to figure out how to keep him from being president, and if he were president, trying to have some sort of insurance policy to, I guess, prevent him from acting as president,” Mr. Paul said.

