It has eight bedrooms, six baths, six fireplaces and is 223 years old — a remarkable Virginia homestead considered so historic it was once a museum showcasing the dwelling place of a lad who grew up to be the commander of the Army of Northern Virginia.

“Available for the first time in 50 years, the boyhood home of Robert E. Lee in Old Town Alexandria — a registered Virginia landmark, and listed on the National Register of Historic Places,” reports Washington Fine Properties, a realtor based in the nation’s capital in their terse write-up of the site.

“Half-acre of tranquil gardens, separate two-car garage, and over 8,000 square feet of grand living space. The subject of a detailed and complete, professional restoration, it is a newly-functional structure in an antique and beautiful envelope,” the organization notes.

It’s gracious, loaded with impeccable architectural interest and priced at $8.5 million. Find the details here.

The property also made a list of the nation’s most desirable properties released Tuesday by Top Ten Real Estate Deals, an national source which tracks real estate news and applauds America’s most unique and noteworthy homes. George Washington once slept there. But there’s more.

“The property was built in 1795 and was home to the Lee family for about 80 years beginning in 1812 when his destitute father began renting the home,” the group notes in their report. “Robert lived there from age 5 until he entered West Point in 1825. The 8,145-square-foot home was also the site of the Stonewall Jackson Museum from 1967 to 2000 when it was sold to a private owner who did a full restoration of the home.”

This is not the only boyhood home which made news. President Trump spent his childhood in a modest but attractive Tudor-style home in Queens, New York. It sold last year for $2.1 million. The five-bedroom has since become an Airbnb property, now renting for $725 a night.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.