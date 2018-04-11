Sen. Ron Johnson said Wednesday that he’s encouraged by President Trump’s latest tweet about possibly sending missiles into Syria.

“I’m not a real fan of the tweeting process here. I think there’s a better way of doing this. I’m trying to accentuate the positive that the president is talking to our allies. They’re trying to work through the U.N.,” Mr. Johnson, Wisconsin Republican, said on CNN.

He said people on the ground in Syria need to tell the U.S. what happened and make sure that the culprits are clear. Reports over the weekend showed possible evidence of chemical weapons used in Syria — allegedly by the Russian-backed Assad regime — leaving the rest of the world debating how to react.

“I think if we’re going to strike, we need to first verify exactly what happened so that we are almost certain that we know who is responsible,” the senator said.

Mr. Johnson said that Mr. Trump’s intent is good, but reiterated that tweeting a warning to the enemy is not a wise choice.

