House Speaker Paul Ryan has been worried about the GOP’s chances of defending its House majority and political analysts say his retirement announcement is a “morale blow” and makes things gloomier for his party less than seven months from the midterm elections.

That includes in Mr. Ryan’s own backyard in Wisconsin where the Democratic standard-bearer Randy Bryce — best known nationally by the moniker “Iron Stache” — has become a progressive icon, raised a lot of money and now is thought to have a much more realistic shot of snagging the seat in the 1st Congressional District.

“Speaker Ryan sees what is coming in November,” said Tyler Law, spokesman for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. “Stay tuned for more retirements as Republicans increasingly realize that their midterm prospects are doomed.”

Mr. Ryan is the latest in a long line of Republicans that have left their seats since the beginning of the 115th Congress — a list that includes members that joined the Trump administration or decided to run for another office.

The reshuffling has left 39 open Republican-held seats up for grabs in November and 20 open Democrat-held seats, according to Kyle Kondik, of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics.

That playing field has left Democrats increasingly optimistic about their chances of netting the 24 seats they need to flip control of House in the November midterm elections.

The election will serve in part as a referendum on Mr. Ryan’s signature achievement in the House, a $1.3 trillion tax cut that Democrats, who did not give the plan a single vote, have attacked on the campaign trail as a deficit-busting giveaway to the rich.

Republicans maintain the plan has recharged the economy by letting hardworking taxpayers keep more of their money and clearing the way for more business investment, employee bonuses and higher wages.

“His vision to reform our broken tax code sparked a new era of American prosperity and confidence,” said Steve Stivers, chairman of the National Republican Campaign Committee. “Make no mistake: our mission to hold the House continues unabated. I’m thankful for all Paul has done for the NRCC and am confident he has set us on a path to keep our majority.”

Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, Mr. Ryan said he was proud of his record of accomplishment and downplayed the idea that his announcement spells more trouble for the GOP this fall.

“I really don’t think a person’s individual race for Congress is going to hinge on whether Paul Ryan is speaker or not,” he said.

But political handicappers saw it differently, shifting his seat, which had been considered safe Republican, into the toss-up column.

“Speaker Paul Ryan’s announcement that he will not seek reelection to his southeastern Wisconsin district in 2018 (though he will serve out the rest of his term) is a deep blow to his party’s morale in its uphill efforts to hold the House majority,” David Wasserman wrote on the Cook Political report, a nonpartisan election tracker. “More locally, Ryan’s exit puts his southeastern Wisconsin seat at risk for the first time since his initial election in 1998.”

Progressives groups, meanwhile, cheered the announcement, saying it shows what happens when the party puts forward strong progressives like Mr. Bryce, a former ironworker who sports a bold handlebar mustache.

“Paul Ryan’s decision to pull the ripcord on his reelection is a direct response to the failed Trump agenda he’s tried to advanced, the growing possibility of a 2018 Democratic Tsunami, and, most importantly, the insurgent, inclusive populist campaign that Randy Bryce has built over the last 10 months that has directly threatened his chances of holding on to his seat in Wisconsin,” said Jim Dean, chairman of Democracy for America.

