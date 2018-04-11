Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer said Wednesday he hopes House Speaker Paul Ryan will “break free” from the hard-right Republicans in his party now that he is not seeking re-election.

Mr. Schumer, New York Democrat, said the ensuing fight to replace Mr. Ryan as leader of the House GOP could make it tough to do, but said he believes the Wisconsin Republican is “up to the job.”

“With his newfound political freedom, I hope the Speaker uses his remaining time in Congress to break free from the hard-right factions of his caucus that have kept Congress from getting real things done,” Mr. Schumer said in a statement. “If he’s willing to reach across the aisle, he’ll find Democrats willing and eager to work with him.”

Mr. Schumer said he disagreed with Mr. Ryan on the issues, but that he was a “good man who is always true to his word.”

He also speculated that House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise would seek Mr. Ryan’s job.

