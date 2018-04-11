A top federal prosecutor told Congress on Wednesday that sentencing guidelines for peddlers of deadly fentanyl are “out of date” and “frankly inadequate” given the toxicity of even tiny amounts of the drug.

Right now, a trafficker would have to sell 40 grams of the potent synthetic opioid to trigger a mandatory prison term.

“Our cases often don’t reach that threshold,” Christina Nolan, U.S. attorney for the district of Vermont, told the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Nonetheless, dealers who sell much smaller amounts can still kill thousands of Americans.

“The sentencing scheme should reflect that tragic reality,” said Ms. Nolan, who said two thirds of the 107 people who died of opioid overdose in her state last year encountered fentanyl.

The judiciary panel is vetting a GOP bill that says people caught selling as little as 2 grams of pure fentanyl must face a mandatory minimum of five years in prison. A person dealing 20 grams of the drug would get a 10-year minimum.

Under current law, someone would need to sell at least 20 times those amounts to get those respective terms.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said the nation can’t punish its way out of the opioids crisis, but “it’s a pretty good place to start.”

“If we can drive the drug dealers away from fentanyl, it will be a pretty good thing,” Mr. Graham, South Carolina Republican, said.

Fentanyl is flooding the illicit heroin market from clandestine labs overseas, resulting in an overdose crisis that’s killing tens of thousands of Americans per year.

Users often consume fentanyl unwittingly, since they’re unable to tell if their heroin is cut with the deadly synthetic.

Ms. Nolan, a Trump appointee, said dealers are lacing cocaine and marijuana with fentanyl, too, potentially creating a new crop of opioid addicts.

President Trump, who declared opioids addiction to be a public health emergency last fall, has pushed for tougher sentences for drug dealers and even the death penalty for “kingpins” who reap huge amounts of cash by peddling deadly substances.

He said countries that have zero tolerance for traffickers don’t have drug problems.

Sen. Tom Cotton, Arkansas Republican, said Wednesday his bill to stiffen fentanyl sentences won support from Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, the National Sheriffs’ Association and the National Association of Assistant U.S. Attorneys.

Yet the measure is dividing lawmakers and addiction experts, who say that historically, harsher penalties have done little to overcome the power of users’ addiction and the financial incentives for dealers.

“For colleagues who are eager to increase mandatory minimum penalties, I urge us to remember what the evidence has shown over the last several decades — stricter sentences have done little to reduce the flow of illegal substance into our states and cities,” said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, Rhode Island Democrat.

Senate Minority Whip Richard J. Durbin, Illinois Democrat, was more blunt.

“Trying to sentence our way out of this didn’t work worth a damn when it came to crack cocaine,” he said.

Yet Mr. Graham and his GOP colleagues said they’re dealing with an unprecedented threat. He prodded the experts before him to acknowledge that today’s scourge is more powerful and deadly than cocaine.

“Fentanyl? Absolutely, yes sir,” said Kemp Chester, an associate director at the Office of National Drug Control Policy.

Ms. Nolan said mandatory-sentencing thresholds for amounts of fentanyl do not match the deadly threat and should be lowered, but agreed that officials cannot charge their way out of the problem altogether, so a holistic strategy is needed.

The hearing was one of several events that took aim at the crisis Wednesday.

Administration officials highlighted the D.C. arrival of a traveling memorial to victims of the opioids crisis, while the House Ways and Means Committee released a white paper that said the Medicare program could do a better job of covering medication-assisted treatment for addicted persons and tracking opioid prescriptions.

Across the Capitol, the Senate Health Committee is debating a bill that would spur the National Institutes of Health to develop nonaddictive pain relievers, help the FDA detect and seize suspicious drug packages from overseas and allow regulators to require drug makers to package opioid pills in blister packs with limited doses of 3-7 days.

Committee efforts to stabilize Obamacare’s insurance markets fell apart last month, though panel leaders said they’re confident this bipartisan push has broad support and will help reverse the crisis.

“This bill is a testament to the value of listening, and we’re not done listening yet,” said Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, the panel’s ranking Democrat.

