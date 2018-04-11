COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The state auditor says outgoing Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger should leave the Legislature immediately, not wait to resign.

Republican Dave Yost’s statement Wednesday follows Rosenberger’s Tuesday announcement that he will step down May 1 amid FBI questioning surrounding his activities. Rosenberger says he is guiltless of any wrongdoing.

Yost, a candidate for state attorney general, says Rosenberger made the right decision to resign but there is “no cause to delay.”

The 36-year-old Rosenberger, who was term-limited, has said he believes all his actions as speaker have been “ethical and lawful.” The FBI is reportedly looking into his lavish lifestyle, including international travels and rental of a luxury condo owned by a wealthy Republican donor.

Other candidates for Ohio statewide office also were planning to weigh in Wednesday.

