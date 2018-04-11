BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Department of Revenue has announced it sent out the personal information of thousands of people who pay child support to private businesses.
The Boston Globe reports that private data from approximately 6,100 people who owe child support were sent to the wrong addresses.
The department was alerted by several businesses that said they received notices containing individuals’ personal information. A department spokeswoman says the mistake was a result of a “coding error by Accenture,” the company that developed the state’s new child support computer system.
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration is in the process of notifying the people affected. The Attorney General’s office has also been notified of the breach.
