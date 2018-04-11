One of President Trump’s judicial nominees declared she was pro-life on Wednesday during her confirmation hearing, disclosing a personal, religious viewpoint not often discussed during judicial confirmation hearings.

Typically judicial nominees shy away from disclosing personal opinions on controversial issues, but Wendy Vitter, general counsel for the Archdiocese of New Orleans and wife of former Sen. David Vitter, took a different approach when she was asked several tough questions by some of the Judiciary Committee’s Democratic senators about her view on women’s right to choose.

“I am pro-life. I am going to say that,” said Mrs. Vitter, who is nominated to the Eastern District of Louisiana.

Mrs. Vitter, though, did vow to put aside her personal views as a judge if she is confirmed and follow Supreme Court precedent, which has given women the right to choose whether to have an abortion.

“I will take a conscious effort to put aside my personal views, my religious views and my political views, and judge a matter based on the facts and the law,” said Mrs. Vitter.

Sen. Mazie Hirono, Hawaii Democrat, questioned Mrs. Vitter about a panel she moderated, which wasn’t disclosed to the committee, where she spoke to a doctor who said women that take birth control pills are more likely to have breast cancer and be subjected to violence.

“Judges have to apply common sense. Does it even make sense to you that people who use birth control pills would be more likely to be assaulted and murdered?” Ms. Hirono asked.

“No senator, that does not make sense to me,” Mrs. Vitter said.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Connecticut Democrat, asked Mrs. Vitter if she stood by an earlier statement she made during a 2013 rally that Planned Parenthood kills more than 150,000 females a year.

“My pro-life stance has been made very clear” she responded.

Sen. Mike Lee, Utah Republican, took time during Mrs. Vitter’s questioning to defend her right to religious freedom.

“Your religious views are your own,” Mr. Lee said. “I hope we never get to the point as a country where a religious view point becomes either a qualification or a disqualification.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.