Mark Zuckerberg began a second day of congressional testimony on Wednesday, with lawmakers immediately warning the Facebook CEO that his massive social networking company could soon face regulation for failure to protect private data.

Rep. Greg Walden, chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee holding the hearing, began by declaring that “while Facebook has certainly grown, I worry it has not matured.”

The Oregon Republican added that the prospect of Washington soon reining in the firm was very real.

“I think it is time to ask whether Facebook may have moved too fast and broken too many things,” he said — a reference to a motto from Facebook’s early days.

Mr. Zuckerberg’s appearance follows a roughly five-hour interview Tuesday with a Senate panel that saw lawmakers warn him that the age of a self-regulating internet dominated by large companies with information monopolies may soon end, as public and government clamor for greater accountability and transparency.

Senators also accused the firm, which has about 2 billion users, of failing to protect its users’ data and not stopping the Kremlin from manipulating the platform to meddle in the 2016 presidential election.

The billionaire firm founder, who spent weeks preparing for the hearings, acknowledging growing pains as his company evolved from a dorm-room project to internet colossus. He offered repeated apologies and assured lawmakers he wants his company to live up to the socially conscious mission he laid out when he founded Facebook as a way to connect college friends.

Sen. John Kennedy challenged Mr. Zuckerberg to right things on his own.

“I don’t want to have to vote to regulate Facebook, but by God, I will,” the Louisiana Republican said, adding that the first step the firm could take to improve accountability would be to toss its attorneys out of the room and rewrite Facebook’s user agreement — a lump of legalese that Mr. Zuckerberg said he doubted most users bothered to read.

Mr. Zuckerberg also confirmed that Facebook is working with special counsel Robert Mueller on his investigation of Trump campaign ties to Russian operatives during the presidential race, but failed to provide any further details.

