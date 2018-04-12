SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Gun rights groups are planning rallies in three Utah cities on Saturday as part of similar events across the U.S. aimed at pushing back against a wave of student-led gun violence protests that some see as a threat to the Second Amendment.

A group called Students for Liberty said in a news release Thursday that rallies are planned at the state Capitol in Salt Lake City and in Orem and Cedar City in Southern Utah.

Republican state Rep. Curt Oda is scheduled to speak at the Orem rally while firearms instructors will deliver speeches in Salt Lake City and Cedar City. The group says it’s expecting several thousands of attendees.

The Utah Gun Exchange organized a March 24 pro-gun rally that authorities say drew about 500 people. The organization isn’t organizing or sponsoring this event.

