OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. (AP) - Officials have reopened a gate closed at an Air Force base near Omaha after a military dog alerted its handler to the presence of explosives.

Offutt Air Force Base officials say the dog’s alert occurred during a routine vehicle inspection at the south gate around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. The gate was closed for less than two hours while ordnance experts checked the vehicle and confirmed there was no threat.

Officials say the gate closure and the general tightening of security were undertaken “out of an abundance of caution.”

The base is home to several aircraft and units and to the U.S. Strategic Command, which oversees the nation’s nuclear forces.

