President Trump said Thursday that he did not forewarn the Russians and Syrians of an upcoming missile strike in his Wednesday tweet.

“Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all! In any event, the United States, under my Administration, has done a great job of ridding the region of ISIS. Where is our “Thank you America?” Mr. Trumptweeted.

On Wednesday, the president sent another tweet warning Russia that missiles “will be coming” earning him much criticism for tipping off the Russian-backed Assad regime.

After new reports of chemical weapons by Syrian President Bashar Assad, the U.S. and other world leaders are trying to decide what to do next about the situation in Syria. Last spring, Mr. Trump ordered missile strikes after photos of children killed or severely injured by gas agents surfaced.

The Assad regime and Russians both deny any use of chemical weapons.

Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all! In any event, the United States, under my Administration, has done a great job of ridding the region of ISIS. Where is our “Thank you America?” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2018

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.