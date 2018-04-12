President Trump denied Thursday any plans to fire special counsel Robert Mueller.

“If I wanted to fire Robert Mueller in December, as reported by the Failing New York Times, I would have fired him. Just more Fake News from a biased newspaper!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that Mr. Trump was aggravated by reports of a round of subpoenas from the special counsel in early December and told his team that he wanted to put an end to the investigation. Other reports suggest that Mr. Trump wanted to fire Mr. Mueller in June, but was persuaded from doing so.

Mr. Trump has made his displeasure with Mr. Mueller known, tweeting this week that the ongoing investigation was to blame for the rising tension between the U.S. and Russia.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.