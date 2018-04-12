President Trump said he’ll meet with his national security team Thursday to review military options against Syria and said he expects a decision “fairly soon.”
“We’re looking very seriously at that situation,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House. “It’s too bad, the world puts us in a position like that.”
A day after he warned Syria and its ally Russia that missiles “will be coming” in response to a chemical-weapons attack on civilians, Mr. Trump offered a more bland assessment.
“We’ll see what happens,” the president said.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.