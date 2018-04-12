President Trump said he’ll meet with his national security team Thursday to review military options against Syria and said he expects a decision “fairly soon.”

“We’re looking very seriously at that situation,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House. “It’s too bad, the world puts us in a position like that.”

A day after he warned Syria and its ally Russia that missiles “will be coming” in response to a chemical-weapons attack on civilians, Mr. Trump offered a more bland assessment.

“We’ll see what happens,” the president said.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.