President Trump thanked California Gov. Jerry Brown Thursday for sending National Guard troops to the border.

“California Governor Jerry Brown is doing the right thing and sending the National Guard to the Border. Thank you Jerry, good move for the safety of our Country!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

Mr. Brown agreed to send 400 troops to the border but said they will not be “enforcing federal immigration laws,” according to a letter he sent to Defense Secretary James N. Mattis and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. He said they will instead help target international drug gangs and human traffickers on the U.S. border.

Mr. Trump requested that states send their National Guard troops to add more security enforcement to the border after reports of a caravan carrying upwards of 1,000 immigrants surfaced. Many of those reportedly heading for the U.S. decided to stay in Mexico and try to claim asylum.

