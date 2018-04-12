PHOENIX (AP) - The gun safety group founded by former Rep. Gabby Giffords says Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s school safety plan is fatally flawed because it makes it too difficult to take guns from people deemed an immediate threat.

The Giffords group on Thursday said there are so many loopholes in the governor’s proposal on taking guns away from dangerous people that it is actually more cumbersome than current law. For example, the group says it contains requirements for two separate court hearings and three judicial findings before a family member’s complaint can lead to a person’s gun being removed.

Giffords Executive Director Peter Ambler says in a statement the state’s leaders need to listen to people they represent rather than the gun lobby.

The proposal was introduced in the Senate Wednesday.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.