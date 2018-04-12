Republicans are launching a preemptive strike against former FBI Director James Comey’s credibility, labeling him “Lyin’ Comey” in advance of his book and publicity tour in which he is expected to trash President Trump.

Mr. Comey begins a national tour next week in support of his book, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies & Leadership.”

In taped interview with ABC News to air Sunday, Mr. Comey compares Mr. Trump to a “mob boss,” according to Axios.

To soften up Mr. Comey, the Republican National Committee hit the former FBI director with a website and video clips that highlight top Democratic lawmakers slamming him for botching his job and lacking credibility.

The quotes were culled from the enormous backlash from Democrats after Mr. Comey reopened the Hillary Clinton email investigation just days before the 2016 presidential election.

It includes Mrs. Clinton saying he “badly overstepped his bounds,” and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, saying “I don not have confidence in [Mr. Comey] any longer.”

Mr. Trump fired Mr. Comey as FBI director last year, and Mr. Comey then leaked accounts of his conversations with the president in hopes of spurring a special counsel investigation.

The “Lyin’ Comey” website also portrays him as a politically motivated Washington insider.

At various times, Mr. Comey has been reviled by both parties.

Republicans blasted him for clearing Mrs. Clinton in the investigation of her using a secret and unauthorized email setup as secretary of state.

Democrats called foul when he reopened the investigation days before the election because more of Mrs. Clinton’s emails were discovered on the laptop computer of sexting addict Anthony Weiner, a disgrace former congressmen who was married to top Clinton aide Huma Abedin.

