CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Farmers would be allowed to carry loaded rifles across their fields under a bill passed by the New Hampshire House.

The bill seeks to modify a current law that prohibits the carrying of loaded rifles or shotguns in motor vehicles, snowmobiles or aircraft. The bill passed by the House on Thursday would limit the prohibition to vehicles in motion, and would create an exemption for famers protecting their crops and livestock.

The bill was opposed by the state Fish and Game Department and police, and opponents argued it was confusing and needed further study. Supporters said it had been well vetted and addressed all concerns brought forward to lawmakers.

The bill now goes back to the Senate, which had passed a different version.

