PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The Rhode Island House of Representatives is expected to vote on whether to implement a statewide “red flag” policy and ban bump stocks.

The vote is scheduled during the House session at 4 p.m. Thursday. A House committee passed both bills Tuesday amid protests from Second Amendment supporters.

The bills have yet to reach the Senate floor.

Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello has said he’s “very supportive” of both measures. He co-sponsored the red flag bill, which was recommended by the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo issued an executive order in February directing law enforcement to use what authority it had to remove guns from those who pose a threat. This legislation would expand that authority.

Raimondo will speak at a rally supporting the legislation Thursday.

